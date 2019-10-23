Kristopher Osborne and Mary Dryer, both of Beckley, were arrested by Raleigh County sheriff deputies on Monday for breaking into a home on Summit Drive in the Dry Hill are of Raleigh County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department.
The alleged incident occurred Oct. 16.
Following an investigation, Osborne and Dryer were arrested and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy.
The two were also in possession of a side-by-side that had been reported stolen, the release said.