The West Virginia State Police is investigating an active shooting incident in which a uniformed member of the West Virginia State Police has been shot in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County.
When troopers responded to a shooting complaint in the area, they were met with gunfire.
The injured trooper was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital.
The shooter is not in custody. Several other members of the West Virginia State Police are on scene attempting to locate the suspect identified as 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy of Beech Creek.
Anyone with information on the location of the suspect should notify the West Virginia State Police at 304-746-2158. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
