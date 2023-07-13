SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — There’s a new judge and new trial date for the man charged in the June 2022 shooting death of Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker.
Brent Tyler Kelly, 29, of Birch River, was in Nicholas County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon for a pretrial hearing. He was indicted in May on eight criminal counts in connection with Baker’s June 3, 2022, death.
