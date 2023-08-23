A sobriety checkpoint in Oak Hill on Sept. 9-10 has been extended past midnight and will start two hurs later.
It is now scheduled to run from 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
The Oak Hill detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting the checkpoint along W.Va. 16 (East Main Street) near the old Division of Highways building. It may be moved to an alternate location if the primary location becomes unsafe due to traffic congestion or if a hazardous or otherwise unsafe situation arises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.