Three individuals pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving the straw purchases of multiple firearms.
Michelle Grim, 51, of Eccles, and Megan Bickford, 34, of Oak Hill, each pleaded guilty to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.
Bickford’s husband, Brandon Lawson, 32, of Oak Hill, pleaded guilty to transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident.
Grim and Bickford each admitted to lying on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) transaction record. In making separate firearms purchases, Grim and Bickford each certified that they were the buyer of the firearm on the form when each knew they were purchasing firearms for someone else.
Grim admitted to lying on an ATF form when she purchased a Taurus, G3C, 9mm pistol in Beckley on Nov. 5, 2020, and further admitted to carrying out at least 17 straw purchases.
Bickford admitted to lying on an ATF form when she purchased a IWI, Model Jericho 941, 9mm pistol in Rainelle on Nov. 2, 2020, and further admitted to carrying out at least 54 straw purchases throughout 2020.
Lawson admitted to transferring a Ruger, Model LC9S, 9mm pistol to the out-of-state resident in Beckley on March 11, 2021. Lawson further admitted to aiding and abetting Bickford in the illegal purchase of firearms during 2020 and 2021.
Bickford and Lawson are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23, and Grim on Sept. 30. Each faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
lll
A Detroit man pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of fentanyl in Raleigh County.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Eddie E. Kellom, also known as “Ace,” 23, admitted to selling fentanyl to a confidential informant near Coal City on May 21, 2021. Kellom also admitted to selling fentanyl on three other occasions. Each of these transactions also occurred in Raleigh County.
Kellom further admitted to possessing approximately 250 grams of fentanyl recovered during a Jan. 11, 2022, traffic stop by law enforcement officers near Putnam County. Kellom admitted that he intended to distribute the fentanyl in and around the Southern District of West Virginia.
Kellom is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9 and faces up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
lll
After two days of trial, a federal jury on Thursday convicted Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes, of conspiracy to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 33, of Charleston, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
With Thursday’s verdicts, all 17 individuals charged with various drug and firearms offenses in three separate indictments have either pleaded guilty or been otherwise convicted. The cases resulted from a long-term investigation of a large-volume methamphetamine conspiracy operating in and around St. Albans and South Charleston.
Evidence at trial revealed Smith distributed methamphetamine around Charleston between the fall of 2020 and Sept. 21, 2021, and connected Wesley to a foiled Fourth of July 2021 murder scheme.
On at least one occasion in early 2021, Smith traveled with Brian Dangelo Terry to Atlanta to purchase methamphetamine from Ramon David Alston. Trial testimony, wiretap evidence, and text messages obtained from Smith’s cellphones revealed that he distributed more than 60 ounces of methamphetamine.
Wesley was one of four men who armed themselves at a Rand residence on July 4, 2021, and drove to Charleston’s West Side where they intended to shoot another man. Alerted to the plot, police in marked cruisers converged on the area. The four men abandoned their vehicle in a Washington Street parking lot due to the increased police presence.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered four loaded firearms. The jury found Wesley, a felon, illegally possessed one of those firearms, a Sig Sauer, Model SP2022, .40-caliber pistol.
lll
A Chicago man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state conspiracy responsible for distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances in the Parkersburg area.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Carlo Lee Ramsey, 56, supplied co-defendants Era Dawn Corder and Ambera Roberts with methamphetamine that they re-distributed between June and September 2021. Ramsey was supplied with methamphetamine by Robert Sanders Jr. and was supplied with cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances by Floyd Dermonta Ramsey. Carlo Ramsey supplied all these substances to several customers in the Parkersburg area for several months.
Carlo Ramsey previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Co-defendants Corder, Roberts, Sanders, Floyd Ramsey, and Matthew Edward Depew previously pleaded guilty to felony charges in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia as a result of a nearly year-long investigation dubbed “Long Time Coming.” Depew was sentenced to five years in prison, Floyd Ramsey and Corder were each sentenced to three years in prison, and Roberts was sentenced to one year and six months in prison. Sanders is awaiting sentencing. The investigation also resulted in more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County.
lll
A Detroit man pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Devonte Jamer McItyer, 27, admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on Oct. 2, 2019.
Following the sale, a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle in which McItyer was a passenger. The deputy found approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine under McItyer’s seat. McItyer admitted to placing the drugs there for later distribution. McItyer further admitted to possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol that the deputy also found in the vehicle.
McItyer is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, as well as up to four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.