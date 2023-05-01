HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Robert Lee Taylor, 42, Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer encountered Taylor on Oct. 8, 2022, asleep in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle, parked at a Milton gas station.
The officer saw what he thought to be controlled substances in Taylor’s lap. Taylor admitted that he possessed approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of fentanyl that he intended to distribute. Taylor further admitted to possessing $24,724 in drug proceeds.
Taylor also admitted to conspiring with Phillip Antoine Rucker, also known as “Chocolate,” 43, of Proctorville, Ohio, and Marshall Luther Williams, also known as “Chuck” and “Chubs,” 41, of Chicago, Illinois, to distribute heroin in the Southern District of West Virginia from around February 2021 to around September 2022.
Taylor was provided heroin and fentanyl on consignment at the direction of Williams. Taylor gave the proceeds from selling the controlled substances to Williams.
Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
On March 14, 2023, Rucker pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
On that same date, Williams pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Rucker and Williams are scheduled to be sentenced on July 10 and face a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.