CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says "more than five" sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force.
Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews Talkline, said it’s an unfortunate situation because the homes are a tool used to fight the addiction crisis. He said leaders of these homes are putting money into their pockets fraudulently.
“I’ve seen wonderful homes and seen wonderful results. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples out there that are taking advantage of people trying to recover,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he is familiar with the work of these homes, having helped start one in Madison. He also said he worked with the homes as a circuit judge in drug court.
He explained that leaders of these certain houses are getting people in the houses and programs that shouldn’t necessarily be in there.
