West Virginia’s Supreme Court has agreed to a six-month suspension and a fine for a West Virginia circuit judge accused of pulling rank over and over following a traffic stop.

Justices also said Circuit Judge Carter Williams of Hardy County should be censured and fined $5,000, according to a 56-page opinion released this week.

https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/05/supreme-court-says-judge-should-be-suspended-six-months-for-pulling-rank-after-traffic-stop/

