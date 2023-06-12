SANDSTONE, W.Va. — A married couple from Beckley have been identified as the two people who died this weekend when their motorcycle crashed into a bear on I-64 in Summers County.
Roger Bartusiak, 56, and his wife Melissa Bartusiak, 55, struck a bear at mile marker 139.5 near Sandstone in the westbound lanes Saturday night.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/12/summers-sheriff-describes-violent-crash-identifies-couple-who-died-after-hitting-bear-on-i-64/
