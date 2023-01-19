pence springs, w.va. – The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire in Summers County.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office issued a press release on Thursday saying a 75-year-old man died Tuesday in a fire in his mobile home located in Pence Springs.
The release said that there was significant damage and the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined. It’s unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home.
The body has been taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.