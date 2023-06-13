CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Mike Stuart, state senator, R-7th District, and candidate for West Virginia attorney general, on Tuesday called for the West Virginia Legislature to restore capital punishment in limited circumstances.
“If you ambush members of law enforcement, the death penalty should be on the table,” Stuart said in a press release. “It is absolutely time for the Legislature and the people of West Virginia to engage in a serious discussion in consideration of the need for justice – real justice – to be rendered in extraordinary cases like those involving Officer Cassie Johnson and, most recently, West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard.”
The death penalty is currently authorized by 27 states, the federal government, and the U.S. military. The death penalty is still legal in California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, but there are gubernatorial moratoriums on executions in those three states. Capital punishment was legal in West Virginia until it was abolished in 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.