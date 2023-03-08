A Stephenson man is facing up to 28 years in prison in connection with stealing telephone wire.
Brian Stanley Shrewsbury, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to four felonies: grand larceny, felony destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of a public utility company’s property.
On Wednesday, Shrewsbury was sentenced to one to 10 years, one to 10 years, one to five years, and one to three years, respectively. The court ordered that the sentences run consecutively – for a total of four to 28 years.
Shrewsbury was also ordered to pay $109,000 in restitution to Frontier Communications.
Shrewsbury, along with others, stole telephone wire belonging to Frontier Communications, according to Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor.
Shrewsbury prepared the wire for sale by burning and stripping the protective sheath. He then sold the metal for scrap, Bishop said.
“While Frontier Communications is the victim in this case, all our citizens pay the price when companies are forced to pass that loss on to the consumer,” Bishop noted, “not to mention the cost, inconvenience, and public safety issues related to the loss of service caused by these thefts. This type of behavior is intolerable in Wyoming County.”
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as the lead prosecutor in the case.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Lane was the lead investigator.
Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton and Josh Miller of the prosecutor’s office, along with that of Lane and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
“Securing felony pleas without having to spend our taxpayers’ money for the very expensive process of trial is a testament to the outstanding criminal investigation and prosecutorial preparation conducted by the professionals I have the privilege to work alongside,” Bishop said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.