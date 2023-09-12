charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia State Police has issued a Notice of Intent to Discipline to a whistleblower, Corporal Joseph Comer, with intent to terminate his employment.
Comer wrote anonymous letters revealing serious allegations of wrongdoing within the agency.
The notice comes just days after Comer turned himself in to authorities.
A release from West Virginia State Police says, “The notice details the West Virginia State Police’s intent to terminate Joseph Comer’s employment with the department. Joseph Comer has been on administrative leave since February 23, 2023. The decision to terminate Joseph Comer’s employment was made following lengthy investigations.”
Comer and his attorney have said he was innocent and said the underlying charges are retaliatory for his criticism of State Police.
A circuit judge is scheduled to hear arguments related to the revocation Wednesday in Ritchie County.
The whistleblower’s anonymous letter triggered a broad investigation into wrongdoing at State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.