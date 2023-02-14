charleston, w.va. – The United States Justice Department has awarded $1.76 million to West Virginia as part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program, authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, legislation to address and reduce gun violence.
The funding will help the state develop and staff a new advisory board known as the West Virginia Crisis Intervention Advisory Board to inform and guide the state’s related gun violence reduction programs and initiatives. The board will include representatives from law enforcement, the community, courts, prosecution, behavioral health providers, victim services and legal counsel.
“This award will support a collaborative partnership with an overall goal of reducing gun-related violence throughout the state, including the Southern District of West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson in a press release issued Tuesday. “The funding will help the advisory board assess such evidence-based strategies as extreme risk protection order (ERPO) programs, behavioral health deflection, and drug, mental health, and veterans’ treatment courts.”
The Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS) successfully applied for the award, as the State Administrative Agency (SAA) for criminal justice-related activities in the state. The award is part of an announced investment of over $231 million nationally that will fund state crisis intervention court proceedings, including but not limited to extreme risk protection order (ERPO) programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.
The awards provide funding to states for the creation and implementation of extreme risk protection order programs, state crisis intervention court proceedings, and related gun violence reduction initiatives.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law by President Biden in June 2022.
