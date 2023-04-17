West Virginia’s corrections commissioner says a state of emergency for the jails system that was first declared last August will need to continue.
And lawmakers on a committee overseeing the jails system say they’re still working toward recruitment and retention of jail employees, hoping that a special session could help.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/16/staffing-emergency-for-jails-could-extend-past-one-year-mark-as-officials-encourage-action-on-pay-raises/
