charleston, w.va. – Danise Maurice Fortune, 41, of St. Albans, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, Fortune sold approximately 11 grams of suspected heroin for $1,300 on Jan. 25 to a confidential informant in St. Albans.
The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was approximately 9.2 grams of fentanyl and also contained phencyclidine, also known as PCP.
