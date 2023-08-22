The Oak Hill Detachment of the West Virginia State Police in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. to midnight along W.Va. 16 (East Main Street).
The purpose of the checkpoint is to prevent and deter impaired driving. The checkpoint may be moved to an alternate location if the primary location becomes unsafe due to traffic congestion or if a hazardous or otherwise unsafe situation arises.
