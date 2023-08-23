The Beckley Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety checkpoint between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, on Second Street at Thornhill Courts in Beckley.
An alternate location will be Johnstown Road at Jefferson Street in Beckley.
Roving DUI patrols will support the checkpoint throughout the evening and night.
Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, underage drinking and people driving on suspended or revoked driver's licenses. The purpose of the DUI checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Law enforcement encourages everyone to buckle up and designate a sober driver if consuming alcohol.
The Southern Regional Highway Safety Program will fund the DUI checkpoint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.