beckley, w.va. – Six inmates each pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison, the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, in separate incidents.
According to court documents and statements made in court, the following inmates each admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a shank at FCI Beckley on the following dates:
- Rico Salguero, 40, on Dec. 9, 2022
- Lawrence Anderson, 27, on Dec. 10, 2022
- Jamal Brooks, 26, on Jan. 7, 2023
- Denardo Graham, 32, Feb. 12, 2023
- Jarvis Burl, 26, on Feb. 22, 2023
- John Durant, 34, on April 10, 2023
Salguero, Brooks, Burl and Durant are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16. Anderson and Graham are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30. Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
