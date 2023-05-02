Dewayne G. Bishop, 29, of Simon, pleaded guilty to grand larceny. On May 1, he was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison.
Derek Laxton, Wyoming County assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Cpl. Tyler Sizemore and Sgt. Logan Cook investigated the crimes.
Gregory Bishop, county prosecutor, praised the work of Laxton and the prosecutor’s staff, along with that of Sizemore, Cook, and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
