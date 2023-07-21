The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has issued another reminder about the change to West Virginia tax law affecting vehicle property tax.
Based on new legislation, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, taxpayers are eligible to claim a motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit. The first motor vehicle personal property tax payment eligible to qualify for the credit is the payment made for the second half of the 2023 property tax year, and it must be paid between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2024. Taxpayers must pay this by March 1 in order to receive a 2.5 percent discount. The adjustment credit can be claimed on a 2024 West Virginia income tax return, filed in 2025.
Personal property taxes paid in 2023 cannot be claimed.
For more information call a taxpayer services representative at 800-982-8297, email taxhelp@wv.gov or go online to tax.wv.gov.
