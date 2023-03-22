State patrol officers responded to Dunbar on Monday in reference to a possible abduction of an 11-year-old girl by a registered sex offender.
It was reported the alleged victim was seen leaving a residence with a male and a female.
The girl and suspects were located a short time later in the area of 17th Street in Dunbar.
The suspects, David McCallister, 20, of Charleston and Jada McCallister, 18, of Dunbar, were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony against the state, child neglect with risk of bodily injury, and abducting a child near a school under 16 years old.
McCallister is registered as a sex offender for a previous conviction of sexual abuse of a 7-year-old. The victim did not sustain any injuries during this incident.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Pauley was assisted by Trooper 1st Class Schoolcraft and Trooper Wriston.
