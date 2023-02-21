Senators passed a bill affecting the longstanding problem of regional jail bill costs.
Senate Bill 596 sets a per day inmate base rate and establishes a formula for calculating fees. In some circumstances, it would allow a reduced rate or higher rates in others. Every 10 years, the rate could be recalculated.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/02/21/senate-bill-would-take-on-nagging-problem-of-jail-bills-by-establishing-a-formula/
