Following two days inside a long-abandoned coal mine, a rescue team has suspended search efforts for a missing Wyoming County man.
David Hess, 50, was reported missing Sunday, though family members hadn’t seen him since Thursday.
The mine rescue team, from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training, exhausted all areas of the mine that could be searched before it became too dangerous for team members, Pineville Police Chief Zack Helmandollar said.
Hess’ family led authorities to his ATV parked near the mine entrance located in the Rock View/Skin Fork area.
“From all the statements and witnesses,” officials believe Hess is inside the mine, Helmandollar said.
Hess had been going inside the mine for about eight months, Helmandollar noted, and had previously gotten lost there.
The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department also assisted the Pineville Police Department in the investigation.
