Jeff Sandy, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security secretary, is retiring at the end of July.
Mark Sorsaia was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to succeed Sandy.
“Jeff Sandy has done an amazing job as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Gov. Justice said. “He’s an honorable man who’s helped my administration in countless ways, and we will greatly miss his tireless work. I can never thank him enough for his service these past seven years and I wish him the absolute best in his retirement.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Gov. Justice presented Sandy with a Distinguished West Virginian Award.
Justice also announced Wednesday that he has appointed Mark Sorsaia as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, effective Aug. 1.
Sandy is a Wood County native and former partner in Perry Forensic Investigations LLC, after working 25 years as a special agent with the U.S. Treasury’s Criminal Investigation Division. He is a certified fraud examiner (CFE) and a certified anti-money laundering specialist.
During his tenure with Homeland Security, Sandy oversaw the reorganization of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as the Department of Homeland Security in 2020. He also oversaw the consolidation of jails, prisons, and juvenile centers into one unit.
Sandy was Justice’s hand-picked investigator into a probe of media reports of conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. After nearly a month-long investigation, Sandy delivered a 14-page report in April of 2022 that said inmates had adequate access to clean water and food, clothing, mattresses and medical care.
The official investigation was narrow in scope and did not address the inmate deaths and allegations of abuse by family members of Steve Robinson, Quantez Burks and Richard Wriston, all inmates who had died or become fatally ill at the jail since September.
In 2008, Sandy was elected sheriff of Wood County and was appointed to serve on the Board of the Regional Jail Authority. In 2012, he was elected chairman of the Regional Jail Board.
Sandy also served on the Board of the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association.
During his time in the U.S. Department of Treasury, Sandy earned over 100 awards, including West Virginia Mid-Ohio Valley “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year,” U.S. Department of Treasury Employee of the Year, and the second highest medal awarded by the Department of Defense, and the highest award issued by the Department of the Treasury for his investigative work in Iraq concerning the United Nations Oil for Food Fraud, Terrorism Funding, and the tracing of Saddam Hussein’s hidden assets.
Sorsaia started his career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1988 and was elected as the prosecuting attorney of Putnam County. W/Va., in 1996. Sorsaia is serving his fifth term as prosecuting attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.