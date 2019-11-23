fairmont — The Supreme Court of West Virginia ruled Thursday that the Law Enforcement Professional Standards Subcommittee cannot deny Fairmont State University’s application to establish a police academy.
This means that Fairmont State will be able to begin taking steps to offer police academy training, which would allow students to be certified as a police officer alongside a degree in law enforcement or criminal justice.
“It’s transformational for West Virginia,” said Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University. “It’s a win-win for our students, it’s a win-win for the state, it’s a win-win for the municipalities that have been desperately seeking qualified, trained officers.”
Martin said that in the past, those who graduated with a degree in criminal justice could be employed by a police department, but they then had to go to the Police Academy to complete their training and earn their badge.
Adding a Police Academy training program to Fairmont State’s offerings would cut out that middleman. Then, graduates should be able to go from school to an active duty officer, and local municipalities won’t have to send recruits on their own dime, Martin said.
“We will be able to provide job-ready police officers for the many localities and small towns that currently are doing without,” Martin said. “Now they will be able to go into the profession they are called to the minute that they graduate from Fairmont State University.”
Martin said administrators and faculty of Fairmont State will now take steps to implement police training into the university’s curricula.
The university already has personnel on staff who are certified to train students in law enforcement, but now will need to find someone to lead and be in charge of the academy. Martin said the school will be able to offer the training as early as next fall, but more realistically in the spring of 2021.
“We’ve been preparing the curriculum, so we are ready,” Martin said. “Now we just have to operationalize that curriculum.”
Among their arguments to the W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals, the representatives for LEPS said Fairmont State cannot operate an academy because its students are not employed by a law enforcement agency. LEPS also argued that there is no need for a university to offer police academy courses. The court ruled against this, as stated in the court document.
“The overarching argument by LEPS is that it has the implicit authority to reject any application it chooses to reject,” states the ruling.
“LEPS’s decision to deny Fairmont State’s application to establish and operate an entry-level law-enforcement-training academy was arbitrary, capricious and not supported by any statutory authority,” states the ruling.
Offering a police academy at Fairmont State has been a mission for Martin since she became president of the university in the beginning of 2018.
“There was an awful lot of work done by the faculty and the staff of Fairmont State University,” Martin said. “It is a great day for Fairmont State; it’s a happy Thanksgiving for sure.”
The case began its journey to the Supreme Court in April 2018 when Marion County Circuit Court ruled that the denial of Fairmont State’s application to start the program was unlawful. Fairmont State filed its application for the police academy on Feb. 25, 2016.
Fairmont State’s attempt to implement a law enforcement training program into the criminal justice degree program was stopped by LEPS for reasons including the lack of need for such a program. However, Fairmont State challenged the legality of LEPS’ decision, saying the need for a program should not influence its availability.