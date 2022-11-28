The Applegreen at the Beckley Travel Plaza was robbed at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the state police.
At approximately 9:15 p.m., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority's Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. She reported that a male subject wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached her and demanded money from the ATM machine.
The employee complied with the person. The person then departed the travel plaza on foot walking toward Harper Road (W.Va. 3). The employee advised the person never displayed a weapon or threatened the employee.
Cpl. B.D. Gillespie of the West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 Office at 304-256-6786.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
