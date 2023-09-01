beckley, w.va. – Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” 37, of Philadelphia, Pa., was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for leading a scheme to traffic over 140 firearms from southern West Virginia to Philadelphia.
Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 23, of Philadelphia, was also sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in the gun trafficking conspiracy.
A federal jury found Jones guilty after evidence at trial proved he oversaw a conspiracy that recruited straw purchasers in the Beckley area to buy firearms that Jones and his co-conspirators took back to Philadelphia to sell for profit. Jones was convicted of interstate travel with the intent to deal in firearms without a license, conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to deal in firearms without a license and conspiracy to commit money laundering on Dec. 16, 2022, after five days of trial.
From June 2020 to July 2021, Jones and his co-conspirators trafficked over 140 firearms. Over 50 of the firearms were recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and were connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.
“Bisheem Jones brought deadly and tragic results to the streets of Philadelphia and elsewhere,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “Today’s sentence reflects the harm Jones caused and offers a warning to others who seek to traffic in firearms illegally and bring violence to our communities.”
Jones selected the firearms the straw purchasers bought and provided the money to purchase them. Jones also paid the straw purchasers with money or drugs to buy the firearms. The straw purchasers falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 that they were the buyers of the firearms when they knew they were purchasing them for Jones and his interstate gun trafficking conspiracy.
The federal money laundering statutes Jones violated served to significantly increase his federal prison sentence. This investigation is unique in that agents were able to identify financial transactions that promoted Jones’ firearms trafficking enterprise and violated federal money laundering statutes.
In particular, from approximately June 2020 to approximately July 2021, Jones used peer-to-peer payment apps to transfer money to various individuals in Philadelphia and Beckley. Those funds were ultimately used to purchase firearms in the Southern District of West Virginia. The firearms were then transported from Beckley to Philadelphia, where they were sold for a profit. That money was used to purchase more firearms in the Beckley area. Jones used his bank account to pay the straw purchasers and deposit proceeds from selling the firearms in Philadelphia.
Woodard-Smith played an instrumental role in the firearm trafficking conspiracy, traveling from Philadelphia to Beckley with Jones to oversee the purchase of firearms at Beckley-area stores. Woodard-Smith also encouraged his fellow traffickers to obliterate the serial numbers of the firearms before putting them on the street.
Woodard-Smith pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith is among 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with the firearms trafficking. Jones and Woodard-Smith are the final defendants to be sentenced.
