richlands, va. — The Richlands High School girls basketball coach was arrested Wednesday for assault during a tournament game in which he went into the stands and attacked the parent of a player.
Tommy Rife, of Cedar Bluff, Va., is charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, according to Richlands Police Chief Ron Holt. Rife’s warrant was served Wednesday and he is awaiting his initial court date.
A viral video aired on media outlets nationwide showing Rife’s actions during the game.
Also on Wednesday, Southwest District officials released that Rife had been named Southwest District Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
The incident occurred Feb. 23 at Richlands Middle School, which was the host site of this year’s Region 2D girls basketball tournament.
The Richlands Lady Blue Tornado was competing with Wise-Central in the semifinals on Thursday. The winner of the semifinal game was assured a berth in the upcoming VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
The altercation occurred in the last minutes of the semifinal game, with Richlands in possession of the basketball trailing by three points with eight seconds remaining to play.
Rife called a timeout with Richlands in possession of the ball. The team was preparing to huddle when Rife left the bench and entered the bleacher area to confront a spectator, whom Rife visibly put hands on.
Rife was restrained and the spectator, later identified as the stepfather of an unidentified Richlands basketball player, was escorted from the building by school officials.
Online video began circulating via social media as early as Thursday night. By Monday night coverage of the event by means of social media video was on national news websites.
A police investigation into the incident began Feb. 27.
Chief Holt said the arrest was made after scrutiny of video evidence, speaking with witnesses and officers on scene during the incident and interviewing the involved parties.
“Upon reviewing the video evidence and speaking with witnesses who were present during the incident … I would be remiss if I did not commend the officers who were providing security for the tournament,” Holt said. “Both on-duty uniformed patrol and plain-clothed investigators immediately took action to de-escalate a very difficult situation. Their professionalism and commitment to the safety of the students, athletes and members of the community are appreciated by our department.”
On Feb. 28, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department issued a no trespassing warrant against the stepfather on behalf of Tazewell County public schools.
•••
Rife is a Richlands High School alumnus who was highly successful as Richlands boys and girls basketball coach in the 1980s and 1990s.
He was a boys basketball coaching assistant and girls lead coach in the late 1970s. Eventually he was head girls basketball coach in the fall and head boys basketball coach in the winter until the VHSL moved the girls basketball season to winter to run concurrently with the boys. He also was athletic director at RHS.
He coached the Richlands boys until 2005; then he moved into administration at Graham High School.
Rife eventually retired but returned to Tazewell County Schools to serve as boys head basketball coach at Tazewell High School in 2015-16.
He was appointed on Aug. 8, 2022, to fill the position previously held by Aaron Lowe, who was relieved of his duties without explanation after serving seven seasons as girls head basketball coach at Richlands High School.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy did not explain the job change, stating that discussing personnel matters was not county policy.
•••
Wise-Central won the semifinal game, ending Richlands’ season. The Lady Blue Tornado finished 22-2 overall, which was reported to be the team’s best won-loss record since 2013.
