Rashad “Rico” Thompson was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and four other charges by a jury in Raleigh County for actions on March 18, 2021, that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old boy.
The jury also returned a guilty verdict for Thompson on charges of child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.
The charges stem from events that occurred on March 18, 2021, at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley, when Beckley Police Department officers and neighbors reported that Thompson, 36, used a knife to stab and critically injure Felicia Brown, Thompson’s girlfriend.
He then was accused of beating to death Brown’s 7-year-old son, Tre-shaun Brown, who was nonverbal and diagnosed with autism, according to testimony from Felicia Brown.
