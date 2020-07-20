Raleigh County Sheriff's Department promotes officers

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department recently held a promotional ceremony to honor seven deputies who were upgraded to higher ranks.
Included were:
Tricia Miles from Lieutenant to Captain,
Randall White from Sergeant to Lieutenant,
Raymond Hall from Sergeant to Lieutenant,
Troy Pack from Corporal to Sergeant,
William Acord from Corporal to Sergeant,
Patrick Vance from Deputy to Corporal,
William Ramey from Deputy to Corporal.
White, who has been with the department for 19 years, said he was excited about the promotion. “I’ve enjoyed working for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office for almost 20 years. I've put a lot of effort, my heart, and I have worked hard to get where I’m at, and I’ll continue to do the same.”
The new position started immediately.