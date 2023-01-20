The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 1), on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Levi, Arnold, 29, contraband of substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail; attempt to disarm a police officer, 2 counts; battery on police officer, 2 counts; assault on a police officer, 2 counts; obstructing a police officer, 2 counts
Lloyd Edwards Baldwin Jr., 35, sexual abuse by guardian, custodian or person in position of trust
George Ray Ball, 33, prohibited person in possession of firearm; possession of a controlled substance; improper registration; driving suspended-administrative
Kenneth Richard Churning, 62, felony embezzlement, 2 counts; felony fraudulent schemes, 6 counts; falsifying accounts, 45 counts; conspiracy, 8 counts
Robert Justin Day, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
James Dean Elmore, 20, first degree arson; felony conspiracy
Steven Craig Harrison II, 45, driving impaired causing death; driving impaired causing bodily injury
Christina Elaine Jack, 42, shoplifting-third offense, 4 counts; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Jermaine Antoine Johnson, 32, prohibited person in possession of firearm
Matthew Lee Kirk, 36, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust; first degree sexual assault; mandatory sentence for sex offender
Angela D. Massuccy, 47, embezzlement; felony conspiracy
Jamie L. Massuccy, 48, embezzlement; felony conspiracy
Christopher Ryan Parker, 39, burglary, 2 counts; petit larceny; trespassing; battery of a police officer, 2 counts; obstructing a police officer
Shannon Riddle, 52, delivery of a controlled substance
Dwight Leo Scriber, 57, grand larceny
| | |
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 2), on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.
Burke Wayne Alderman, 55, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
James Lee Blevins, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance
Jeffrey Allan Brown, 59, delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Derrick Shane Collins, 31, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; destruction of property; misdemeanor transferring stolen property
Evans Wade Cox, 28, use of minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, 2 counts; distribution; exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, 2 counts
Frankie Delynn Dossie, 23, driving impaired-third offense; driving revoked due to DUI-first offense; no seat belt, no insurance
Ryan Henry Guerrant, 31, felony prohibited person in possession of firearm, 3 counts
Jerry R. Harper, 61, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender
David Lee Hibbard, 34, grand larceny
Richard Allen Justice, 52, attempt to commit a felony, to-wit burglary; possession of a controlled substance
Edward D. Miller, 43, delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Edward Delane Miller, 43, felon in possession of firearm
James Paul Naylor, 39, computer fraud; unauthorized use and acquisition of benefits
Brandon Thomas Snuffer, 28, distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors
Nathen Ray Strauss, 22, strangulation; malicious wounding; domestic battery
| | |
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., first floor courtroom, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.
David Austin Bolen, 22, second degree sexual assault
Gary Alan Brooks, 47, breaking and entering; entering without breaking
Kareem Dai Quan Brown, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts
Dustyn Allen Dodson, 25, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Dustyn Allen Dodson, 25, strangulation; domestic battery; malicious assault; domestic assault; grand larceny
Matthew Carlton Draven, 44, terroristic threats
Jimmy Hunter Fraley, 31, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Austin Wayne Gunter, 35, driving impaired, third offense; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; driving revoked due to driving under the influence
Ernest Gene Hampton III, 22, burglary
Darryl Arthur Henderson, 34, domestic battery-third offense; domestic assault
Maximino Mota-Herrera, 38, fleeing while impaired; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of firearm; driving impaired; obstructing a police officer; failure to obey traffic control device; false information; interference with officer
Brandon L. Osborne, 34, second degree sexual abuse
Jalen Omari Thomas-Goodwin, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm; driving revoked due to driving under the influence
Gary Lynn Washington, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; defective equipment
Ronald Dale Whetzel, 53, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
| | |
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 3) on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.
John Ray Ara, 33, strangulation; domestic battery
Jay Edward Bare, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Jermaine Matthew Bowyer, 46, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Michael Brady Chandler Jr., 33, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny
Robert Lee Cooper, 58, first degree sexual abuse, 5 counts; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 5 counts; mandatory sentence for sex offender
John Charles Frank, 34, grand larceny
Carl William Gillian, 74, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts
Tremayne Henderson, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; driving impaired; driving revoked due to driving under the influence; no motor vehicle insurance; no insurance; defective equipment; no proof of registration
Harley Dewayne Jackson, 30, strangulation, domestic battery; brandishing
Ricky Joshua Lemacks, 32, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny
Kimberly Rosetta Logan, 45, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Larry Daniel Roberts, 19, third degree sexual assault, 8 counts
Kenneth Edward Smith II, 38, felony destruction of property
Jessica Ann Taylor (aka Kyker), 49, shoplifting-third offense
Michael Lee Wiggins, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.