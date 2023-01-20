The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 1), on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Levi, Arnold, 29, contraband of substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail; attempt to disarm a police officer, 2 counts; battery on police officer, 2 counts; assault on a police officer, 2 counts; obstructing a police officer, 2 counts

Lloyd Edwards Baldwin Jr., 35, sexual abuse by guardian, custodian or person in position of trust

George Ray Ball, 33, prohibited person in possession of firearm; possession of a controlled substance; improper registration; driving suspended-administrative

Kenneth Richard Churning, 62, felony embezzlement, 2 counts; felony fraudulent schemes, 6 counts; falsifying accounts, 45 counts; conspiracy, 8 counts

Robert Justin Day, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts

James Dean Elmore, 20, first degree arson; felony conspiracy

Steven Craig Harrison II, 45, driving impaired causing death; driving impaired causing bodily injury

Christina Elaine Jack, 42, shoplifting-third offense, 4 counts; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Jermaine Antoine Johnson, 32, prohibited person in possession of firearm

Matthew Lee Kirk, 36, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust; first degree sexual assault; mandatory sentence for sex offender

Angela D. Massuccy, 47, embezzlement; felony conspiracy

Jamie L. Massuccy, 48, embezzlement; felony conspiracy

Christopher Ryan Parker, 39, burglary, 2 counts; petit larceny; trespassing; battery of a police officer, 2 counts; obstructing a police officer

Shannon Riddle, 52, delivery of a controlled substance

Dwight Leo Scriber, 57, grand larceny

| | |

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 2), on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney. 

Burke Wayne Alderman, 55, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

James Lee Blevins, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance

Jeffrey Allan Brown, 59, delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Derrick Shane Collins, 31, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; destruction of property; misdemeanor transferring stolen property

Evans Wade Cox, 28, use of minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, 2 counts; distribution; exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, 2 counts

Frankie Delynn Dossie, 23, driving impaired-third offense; driving revoked due to DUI-first offense; no seat belt, no insurance

Ryan Henry Guerrant, 31, felony prohibited person in possession of firearm, 3 counts

Jerry R. Harper, 61, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender

David Lee Hibbard, 34, grand larceny

Richard Allen Justice, 52, attempt to commit a felony, to-wit burglary; possession of a controlled substance

Edward D. Miller, 43, delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Edward Delane Miller, 43, felon in possession of firearm

James Paul Naylor, 39, computer fraud; unauthorized use and acquisition of benefits

Brandon Thomas Snuffer, 28, distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors

Nathen Ray Strauss, 22, strangulation; malicious wounding; domestic battery

| | |

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., first floor courtroom, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney. 

David Austin Bolen, 22, second degree sexual assault

Gary Alan Brooks, 47, breaking and entering; entering without breaking

Kareem Dai Quan Brown, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts

Dustyn Allen Dodson, 25, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Dustyn Allen Dodson, 25, strangulation; domestic battery; malicious assault; domestic assault; grand larceny

Matthew Carlton Draven, 44, terroristic threats

Jimmy Hunter Fraley, 31, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Austin Wayne Gunter, 35, driving impaired, third offense; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; driving revoked due to driving under the influence

Ernest Gene Hampton III, 22, burglary

Darryl Arthur Henderson, 34, domestic battery-third offense; domestic assault

Maximino Mota-Herrera, 38, fleeing while impaired; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of firearm; driving impaired; obstructing a police officer; failure to obey traffic control device; false information; interference with officer

Brandon L. Osborne, 34, second degree sexual abuse

Jalen Omari Thomas-Goodwin, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm; driving revoked due to driving under the influence

Gary Lynn Washington, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; defective equipment

Ronald Dale Whetzel, 53, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

| | |

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 3) on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney. 

John Ray Ara, 33, strangulation; domestic battery

Jay Edward Bare, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Jermaine Matthew Bowyer, 46, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Michael Brady Chandler Jr., 33, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny

Robert Lee Cooper, 58, first degree sexual abuse, 5 counts; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 5 counts; mandatory sentence for sex offender

John Charles Frank, 34, grand larceny

Carl William Gillian, 74, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts

Tremayne Henderson, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; driving impaired; driving revoked due to driving under the influence; no motor vehicle insurance; no insurance; defective equipment; no proof of registration

Harley Dewayne Jackson, 30, strangulation, domestic battery; brandishing

Ricky Joshua Lemacks, 32, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny

Kimberly Rosetta Logan, 45, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Larry Daniel Roberts, 19, third degree sexual assault, 8 counts

Kenneth Edward Smith II, 38, felony destruction of property

Jessica Ann Taylor (aka Kyker), 49, shoplifting-third offense

Michael Lee Wiggins, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony prohibited person in possession of a firearm

