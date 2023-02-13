huntington, w.va. – George Daren Hall, also known as “Pops,” 47, of Nitro, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Hall sold approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine on March 10, 2022, to a confidential informant outside of a Nitro residence.
Hall is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.