The leader of West Virginia’s Proud Boys was sentenced this week to 75 days’ incarceration for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Jeffery Finley, 30, of Martinsburg also must serve 12 months of supervised release and pay $500 restitution as his share of the damage to the Capitol.
Finley was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after pleading guilty to a federal charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.
Prosecutors said Finley was among the first wave of people to cross onto restricted Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, and he remained there for almost two hours while watching law enforcement attempt to repel the crowd. He went into the Capitol building with other Proud Boys. And, after he left, prosecutors say he tried to cover his trail by deleting his social media accounts and photographs and videos of himself and others at the Capitol.
