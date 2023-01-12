Charleston, w.va.. – Robert Owen Johnson, 56, of Procious, was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of child pornography. Johnson must also register as a sex offender.
According to court records, Johnson used Facebook and his cell phone on Feb. 20, 2021, to distribute a video of child pornography to another Facebook user during a conversation. Johnson further admitted that between 2020 and 2021, he used this Facebook account to chat with individuals and to possess and distribute child pornography.
