PRINCETON — A Princeton man was arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges involving a child younger than 12.
Earl Newton Dodd III, 35, of Princeton, was arrested on Nov. 7 according to a release from Detective-Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Dodd was initially charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.
For this charge, Dodd’s bond was set at a $25,000 cash-only bond.
The release states that an investigation by Child Protect of Mercer County and the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, resulted in warrants for sexual assault in the first degree for a child under 12 years of age, sexual abuse in the first degree, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, and incest. These charges are for an additional victim, Sommers said.
Arraignment on the updated charges resulted in a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Dodd is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.