The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #118 will conduct the annual police memorial service on Monday, May 15, at noon in front of the Fayette County Courthouse.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the Fayette County Memorial Building.
A reception will be held by the local lodge and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department along with the help of several other agencies on the courthouse lawn immediately following the ceremony.
