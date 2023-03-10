A 22-year-old Big Sandy man was transported to Raleigh General Hospital on Friday, March 10, after he was injured while state troopers, in cooperation with the FBI, were attempting to serve a search warrant in reference to the possession and distribution of child pornography.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., members of the West Virginia State Police SRT acting in cooperation with the FBI served a search warrant at the residence of Jeremy Lester in reference to the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Upon entry at about 5:35 a.m., law enforcement officers were confronted by Lester, who was armed and attempted to attack the members with a hammer. Members engaged the suspect and shots were fired stopping the threat. First aid was administered on scene until EMS arrived.
A state police press release about the incident did not say how many shots were fired or by whom, and the extent of Lester’s injuries.
Lester was transported to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment.
