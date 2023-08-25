Bayne-Durgan1.jpg

Ryan Bayne-Durgan

Beckley police have obtained an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old man who was involved in a Thursday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Ryan Bayne-Durgan, described as a Black male, 5 feet 11 tall and 220 pounds, was last seen in the area of Thomas Street in Beckley.

Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Grant Street in Beckly at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, where there was a reported shooting.

Two male suspects were involved in an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire, police reported.

A resident of the home and an uninvolved bystander were both injured and transported to local hospitals.

Bayne-Durganm faces charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Additional charges are anticipated, according to a statement from police.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video