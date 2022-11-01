The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
911 hangup: College Avenue
Assault: Harper Road
Brandishing: Neville Street
Breaking and entering not in progress; Pine Street/Watts Street
Burglary not in progress: South Heber Street
Check welfare: Elkins Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Mason Street
Disturbance: Hager Street, Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue, Wilkes Avenue, Hull Street
Domestic: South Heber Street
Extra patrol: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 1 Rails to Trails (5), 100 block South Heber Street (2), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 321 S. Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (7), 500 block Neville Street (3), 100 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 128 Heber St., 100 block E Street, 111 Reservoir Road, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (3), 100 block Virginia Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking gGarage) (3), 100 block Edwards Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (4), 100 block Teel Road (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Dixon Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s), 500 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Temple Street (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 100 block Prince Street, 200 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 200 block Main Street (2), 200 block Burgess Street, 200 block Lucas Drive, West Neville Street/Virginia Street, 105 Truman Ave., 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Lucas Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Maxwell Hill Road
Follow-up call: South Vance Drive
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 400 block Neville Street (2), 200 block Neville Street (2)
Juvenile problems: Woodlawn Avenue
K-9 unit request: Neville Street (2)
Larceny: G Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive/Market Road, 1700 block Harper Road, Market Road/Pinewood Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Parking complaint: 500 block Quarry Street
Reckless driving: Pine Lodge Drive
Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: Smoot Avenue
Special assignment: 4575 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cranberry Prosperity Elementary), 201 Pikeview Drive (State Police), 950 Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary), 412 Old Mill Road (Hollywood Elementary), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 300 block Woodcrest Drive, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Northwestern Avenue, 700 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 200 block Park Avenue, 500 block Orchard Avenue
Stolen property: Neville Street
Suspicious activity: Antonio Avenue
Suspicious person: Neville Street, East Prince Street, 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill)
Threats: Beckley Crossing
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 300 block South Heber Street, South Fayette Street/Main Street, 300 block South Heber Street, 100 block North Kanawha Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block New River Drive, 200 block Wildwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), 100 block Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 300 block South Kanawha Street, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Howe Street, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Virginia Street, Park Avenue/College Avenue, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), Teel Road/Holliday Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street
Unknown LE problem: Adair Street
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
---
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Assault: Beaver
Breaking and entering in progress: Shady Spring
Breaking and entering not in progress: Bradley
Burglar alarm: Ghent
Destruction of property: Stover
Extra patrol: Sophia, Beaver, Stanaford, Sprague
Fraud: MacArthur
Larceny: Dry Hill, Bradley, Beaver
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Cranberry, Pleasant Hills
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver, Lester, Sophia
Reckless driver: Calloway Heights
Suspicious activity: Mabscott
Suspicious person: Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Piney View
Threats: Pemberton, Beckley
Traffic stop: Beckley, Coal City (2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.