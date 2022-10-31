The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Mills Avenue, North Heber Street
Animal call: New River Town Center, Cannaday Street
Assault: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road
Attempt to locate: Hager Street
Attempt to serve court document: Harper Road
Attempt to serve warrant: Westmoreland Street
Attempted breaking and entering: Pershing Avenue
Barking dog: Westwood Drive
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering not in progress: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Burglar alarm: Sunset Drive, Beckley Plaza, 3771 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1902 Harper Road (Solution Pbs)
Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Mercer Street, Klaus Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Hartley Avenue, Harper Road, Cannaday Street
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Extra patrol: 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Edwards Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Dr.ive/Ellison Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 200 block Main Street (2), Teel Road/Holliday Drive, 100 block Lucas Drive, 360 Prince St., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 200 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Adair Street, 200 block Morris Avenue, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 100 block Coponiti Street, 100 block Wilkes Parkway, Third Avenue/Second Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block South Heber Street, Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Mercer Street, 400 block Neville Street, 200 Main St. (2), 400 block Third Avenue, 300 block Patch Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 block Koch Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block E Street
Foot patrol: 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 200 block Westwood Drive, 200 block Ewart Avenue
Found property: Beckley Crossing, 200 Virginia St. (St. Stephen's Episcopal Church)
Intoxicated person: Stanaford Road, 713 S. Oakwood Ave.
Joyriding: Fulton Avenue
Larceny: Ellison Avenue/Alexander Lane
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: South Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway juvenile: Raleigh County
Sexual assault not in progress: South Vance Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 104 Pershing Ave. (Mabscott Elementary), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Earwood Street, King Street
Suspicious person: F Street/Rice Street, North Heber Street
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 1600 block Harper Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block South Fayette Street, 1400 block South Kanawha Street, 100 Adkins St., 200 block Second Street, 600 block Johnstown Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.