The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson)
Attempt to locate: Greenbrier County
Breaking and entering not in progress: Second Street (2)
Burglar alarm: 106 McCreery St. (The Kilted Barber), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)
Burglary not in progress: Klaus Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Barber Avenue, Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Woodlawn Avenue
CPR adult: Ann Street
Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Dr (2)
Domestic: Ringleben Street, Ewart Avenue
Drug violation: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Extra patrol: 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Alexander Lane, 1000 Maxwell Hill Road (2), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Lucas Drive, 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 100 block Main Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Salvation Army), 100 block Teel oad (2), 200 block Teel Road, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 200 block Main Street, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Antonio Avenue (2), 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Fourth Street, 200 block Edgewood Drive, 103 Fulton Ave., 100 block Crescent Road, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Main Street, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 105 Truman Ave.
Fight: Ewart Avenue
Follow-up call: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Foot patrol: 200 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville St., 360 Prince St. (New River Transit)
Found property: Bailey Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road
Intoxicated person: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant)
Juvenile problems: Saunders Avenue
K-9 unit request: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Pine Street, Taylor Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1500 block South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 200 Beckley Plaza (Schewels)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 379 Market Road (Division of Highways in Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Officer backup request: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Prowler: Oak Grove Avenue
Radar patrol: 200 block Edgewood Drive
Reckless driving: Park Avenue
Runaway juvenile: Marion Street
Sexual assault not in progress: South Heber Street
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: Wilkes Parkway (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 400 Stanaford (Woodrow Wilson High School), Stanaford Road (2)
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Pine Lodge Road
Stolen property: 301 Temple St.
Suspicious activity: South Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street
Suspicious person: Prince Street
Suspicious vehicle: South Fayette Street/Second Street
Threats: Westline Drive
Traffic light problem: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 800 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 200 block Stanaford Road, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Brookshire Lane/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Unresponsive: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Vehicle disabled: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Holliday Drive/Teel Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Weapon violation no threat: Third Avenue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.