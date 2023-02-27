A Pineville woman was charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse Monday.
Brittany Kay Morgan was arrested by West Virginia State Police Sgt. A.D. Palmateer Monday.
Morgan has been charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian; one count of soliciting a minor via computer; two counts of display of obscene matter to a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop.
Morgan was arraigned before a magistrate and her bond set at $250,000 – 10 percent cash, 90 percent property.
