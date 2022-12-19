Beckley, w.va. – After five days of trial, a federal jury convicted Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” 37, of Philadelphia, Pa., of leading a scheme to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.
Evidence at trial proved that from approximately June 2020 to July 2021, Jones worked with his fellow gun traffickers and other co-conspirators to recruit individuals from the Beckley area to straw purchase firearms on his behalf. Jones selected the firearms these straw purchasers would buy and provided the money to purchase them.
The straw purchasers falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 that they were the buyers of the firearms when they knew they were purchasing them for Jones and his trafficking conspiracy, which is a federal crime.
Jones and his co-conspirators then transported those straw purchased firearms to Philadelphia over the course of a nine-month period. Of the over 140 firearms trafficked in the conspiracy, approximately 45 have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.
The federal jury found Jones guilty of conspiracy to travel interstate to engage in the firearms trafficking, the underlying crime of traveling interstate to engage in firearms trafficking, and money laundering conspiracy. Jones faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.
• • •
Huntington, w.va. – David Frazier, 42, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Frazier possessed a Taurus, model G2C, 9mm pistol in Huntington on June 9.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Frazier was previously convicted of aggravated robbery in Wayne County Circuit Court on April 14, 2000, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Cabell County Circuit Court on March 2, 2018, both felonies.
Frazier is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
Charleston, w.va. – Tytus Lamaar Shields, 34, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers arrested Shields on Nov. 22, 2021, and searched his Parkersburg residence. Shields admitted that he possessed a Ruger, model LC9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol found by officers.
Shields, a felon, was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his convictions for trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in the Washington County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 29, 2014.
Shields was on parole at the time of his arrest and has a long criminal history that includes 16 misdemeanor convictions and 17 felony convictions. These convictions include several for drug trafficking offenses in Ohio.
Shields is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.