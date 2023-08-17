The CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA and previous head coach of the tennis team at Parkersburg High School has been arrested on one count of the solicitation of a minor via computer and three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor.
Reginald Jeffrey Olson, between 2017 and 2018, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations and distributing sexually explicit images with a juvenile female athlete in Wood County.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit obtained four warrants for Olson’s arrest.
Olson was arraigned before Wood County Magistrate Judge Brenda Marshall, who set bond at $40,000. Olson posted his bond.
