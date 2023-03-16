charleston, w.va. – Tytus Lamaar Shields, 34, of Parkersburg, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Shields possessed a Ruger, model LC9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his Parkersburg residence on Nov. 22, 2021.
Shields was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his multiple prior felony convictions, including for trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of criminal activity in the Washington County (Ohio) Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 29, 2014.
Shields has a long criminal history that now includes 16 misdemeanor convictions and 17 felony convictions, including several convictions for drug trafficking offenses in Ohio.
Shields was under parole supervision as a result of previous felony convictions in Ohio at the time he possessed the firearm. Parole officers searched his residence and found the firearm while arresting Shields on an Ohio warrant on Nov. 22, 2021.
His sentence will run consecutively to a prison sentence that he is serving out of Washington County, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.