charleston, w.va. – Joshua Dean Sprague, 42, of Parkersburg, was sentenced Thursday to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Sprague admitted to possessing a Ruger, model LCP, .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol while being pursued by law enforcement officers on May 4. Sprague was driving in Parkersburg when officers attempted a traffic stop. Sprague fled onto Interstate 77, at times driving in excess of 120 miles per hour. Sprague continued to speed during the pursuit and ran multiple red lights, including at the intersection of the Interstate 77 off-ramp and U.S. 50 and at the intersection of Seventh Street and Fairview Avenue.
Sprague lost control of his vehicle on Seventh Street and crashed into another vehicle occupied by a mother and daughter, who were both treated for injuries at the scene. Sprague fled on foot a short distance following the crash before being apprehended. Sprague attempted to discard the firearm in a nearby yard during the foot chase, but it was recovered by officers.
Sprague’s prior felony convictions were for malicious assault on a correctional officer, escape from an institution, and aggravated robbery in Harrison County Circuit Court on Feb. 10, 2004. Sprague also has misdemeanor convictions for assault and domestic violence in Marietta, Ohio, Municipal Court.
