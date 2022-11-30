charleston, w.va. – Benjamin Michael Nash, 38, of Parkersburg, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of federal probation for attempting to possess with intent to distribute quantities of methamphetamine and psilocybin.
According to court records, Nash admitted that he traveled from Parkersburg to California in July 2020 and obtained controlled substances to sell in the Parkersburg area. On July 28, 2020, Nash shipped a package containing the controlled substances from Santa Cruz, Calif., to a 19th Street address in Parkersburg.
On Aug. 8, 2020, a United States Postal Service employee working in the Parkersburg Post Office stopped delivery of the package and forwarded it to law enforcement after smelling suspected marijuana. Officers obtained a search warrant to open the package and found it contained approximately 875.4 grams of a methamphetamine mixture, 50 boxes of candy bars made with the psychedelic drug psilocybin weighing approximately 1.9 kilograms, 19 pounds of marijuana, and smaller amounts of cannabis oil, flower, resin and seeds. Nash admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin candy bars.
huntington, w.va. – Van Lee Harrell, 35, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Dec. 12, 2018, at a Marshall Avenue residence in Huntington where Harrell was living. Officers found approximately 8.6 grams of crack, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales in Harrell’s bedroom. Harrell admitted to possessing the crack and further admitted that he had been distributing drugs.
Harrell is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
