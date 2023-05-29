charleston, w.va. – Robert Anthony Thomas, 46, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography.
According to court records, from about June 1, 2020, through about Aug. 23, 2022, Thomas made over 105,000 digital media files of child pornography available to others by using a peer-to-peer file sharing program. Thomas admitted that he knew the digital media files contained child pornography and would be downloaded by others. Thomas further admitted that the digital media files included a video file of a prepubescent female engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
On Aug. 23, 2022, Thomas possessed more than 100 images and 14 videos on his laptop and external hard drive depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Thomas admitted that many of these images and videos depict prepubescent minors, including infants and toddlers. Thomas further admitted that several of the images and videos depict known child victims.
Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Thomas must also register as a sex offender.
