charleston, w.va. – Telisa Rene McCauley, 31, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, admitting to a role in a drug trafficking organization that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, McCauley admitted to conspiring with a co-defendant to obtain methamphetamine on or about Feb. 4 from her co-defendant prior to that date, but was told that the co-defendant was out of the drug.
The co-defendant then offered McCauley a discount if she would travel to obtain the methamphetamine on the co-defendant’s behalf. McCauley agreed, traveled to the designated location, and obtained the methamphetamine.
Law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of McCauley’s vehicle as she traveled back to the Charleston area, searched her car, and recovered approximately 7 pounds of methamphetamine in the back seat.
McCauley is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.
McCauley is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that yielded over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash – the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history.
Six other co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending.
